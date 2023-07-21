Subsidy: Abandon Plan of Sharing N8000 Palliative Funds – Shehu Sani.

Shehu Sani, a former member of the Federal House of Assembly who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, has called on the Federal Government to abandon the idea of sharing N8000 palliative funds following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Sani said this in an interview with Channels Television on Thursday.

The former senator pointed out that the subsidy scheme in the country was a fraud and a cesspool of corruption.

According to Channel Television, He said the current government has dared to abolish subsidies but lacks a clear plan on what to do.

“I think we should also be aware that the past government never made provisions for subsidies, but knowing that after the elections, when the winner was announced within this period, there should be a plan that there will inevitably be consequences after this abolition, and these are the plans we have to address these problems.”

Sani said the previous government launched a similar project by sharing money with needy Nigerians, but it failed and left people poorer.

“The palliatives [of the previous government] were meant to solve the problem of poverty. How many people were poor before the Buhari government, and how many are poor today? The money that was distributed by Buhari has impoverished people even more because 130 million people are living in deeper poverty.”

He went on to say that it would be “suicidal” for the government to continue with the plan to divide the loan and that it would make no difference to borrow to pay for the subsidies. Rather, the money should be used to support businesses so they can grow,” he said.

For things to work after fuel subsidies are removed, he said, the right structures need to be in place, including helping farmers produce food and raising the minimum wage at the same time.

Politics1 (

)