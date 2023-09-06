“Stronger Partnership Can Spur Record-Time Economy Turnaround” – Says VP Kashim Shettima

The Vice President of Nigeria, Sen. Kashim Shettima attend the 16th Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja. Senator Kashim Shettima has taken to his Twitter page to share his speech at the conference, where he said the Stronger Partnership Can Spur Record-Time Economy Turnaround.

Reading through the Speech he posted, Kashim Shettima Wrotes; “As the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration mobilizes stakeholders for the repositioning of the economy, the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, says stronger partnership with experts in the Banking and Finance industry can spur “turning the economy around in record time”.

The Vice President whose remarks was titled ‘Our Priorities in a Post-Pandemic World’, Added that “we must now do what pessimists may regard as impossible: turning the economy around in record time. We seek your partnership in getting this done. We cannot take your support for Granted”

A lot of Nigerians on Twitter where impressed with what the Vice President, Kashim Shettima posted and they are waiting for them to put it into action.

Credit: Kashim Shettima/ Twitter.

Legendary (

)