Strong Performance Is What We Are After: Tottenham’s Postecoglou Reveals His Aim Against Man United

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Tottenham Football Club which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 19, 2023, the manager of Tottenham, Postecoglou, has revealed what he requires from his players.

Postecoglou disclosed that what he is after in the match is a strong performance and not just a win. Postecoglou said that if Tottenham wins, the team will be happy about the win for some few days, but if they win 1-0 and the performance is not convincing, it is not going to give him the assurance that the team is heading towards the right direction.

Postecoglou noted that it is obvious that his team wants to win, but they want to win while showing signs of progression from the last week’s game against Brentford which ended in a 2-2 draw. He noted that if they can win and give out a god performance against a good team like Man United, that is when the team’s belief will accelerate.

He also noted that Tottenham cannot afford to be in a situation where they just become desperate to just get the results because such a situation goes against what the team is trying to build.

