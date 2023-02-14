This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Strong Allegations Made By 2 Political Chieftains Over New Naira Policy

Amidst the cash crunch across the country birthed by the scarcity of the redesigned Naira notes, two prominent political chieftains have raised strong allegations against either a bank or other person.

Buba Galadima: A Governor hid N22bn old notes at home

In an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) claimed that a governor from the north has hidden N22bn old naira notes.

When asked how sure he is, Galadima said: “This is because I know from intelligence that there is a governor in the North-western part of the country that has about N22billion of the old currency”

“Yes, the old currency is stacked in his house as I speak to you. He knows himself. And the security agencies know.”

It would be recalled that CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele had earlier revealed that the old N200, N500 and N1000 denominations were recalled because N2.7 trillion was kept in people’s homes before the Buhari administration came on board.

El-rufai: Bank gave one governor N500m new notes

While speaking in an exclusive interview with BBC Hausa, the Kaduna governor alleged that N500m was given to a governor by a bank. This is contained in a report published by the Daily Post.

El-rufai who failed to mention names however lamented that the 10-day extension given by the CBN for old notes to exit was not enough.

He said: “Yesterday, I was told that one of our governors got N500m in new notes from the bank. It was the bank that gave him.

“There is nowhere in the world that currency exchange doesn’t happen but they don’t give limited time such as this one for currency swap and definitely not close to elections”,

