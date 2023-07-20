Stroke Symptoms That Is Noticeable In The Face, Hands And Eyes

Healthline reports that a stroke is a life-threatening emergency that needs rapid medical intervention. It happens when an obstruction or rupture in a blood artery cuts off blood supply to the brain. Disrupting the flow of blood carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain causes brain cells to die within minutes. Understanding the signs of a stroke and acting quickly can improve the prognosis and outcome. The cheeks, hands, and eyes may be particularly obvious sites of manifestation.

Facial drooping is a common symptom of a stroke. When this happens, a person’s ability to smile or close their eyes entirely is compromised because their faces are not symmetrical. This symptom, especially if it occurs quickly, may signal that the facial nerves have been impacted by a stroke, therefore it’s crucial to pay attention to it.

According to healthline Weakness or numbness in the hands or arms is another possible sign. Asking the person to raise both arms is one method for doing so. The inability to lift or raise one arm is a possible indicator of a stroke. It’s possible that the limbs will just feel weak or numb on one side.

Indicators of a possible stroke can also be seen in the eyes. Blurred or double vision, or even complete blindness in one or both eyes, are just a few examples of the sudden changes or impairments that can occur to one’s eyesight. The individual may also get a sudden and intense headache, or have trouble concentrating.

Note that these symptoms may or may not be present in any given stroke episode, as they are highly individual. Besides obvious physical changes, abrupt confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech, dizziness, and loss of balance or coordination are often present alongside problems with the face, hands, and eyes.

Seek emergency medical attention if you or someone close to you develops any of these symptoms. Stroke is a medical emergency that requires prompt attention to increase the patient’s chance of survival. Calling emergency services immediately is recommended since they have the resources to treat the patient and transfer them to a hospital or stroke center if necessary.

Knowing the signs of a stroke can improve treatment and recovery time. Facial drooping, hand and arm paralysis or numbness, and visual disturbances are all possible symptoms of a stroke. Stroke symptoms can differ from person to person, so it’s important to play it safe and get medical help if you suspect you might be having one.

