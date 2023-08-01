Strike: NLC Is Behaving Like An Opposition Party, says APC chieftain

According to a source from Vanguard , Salihu Moh. Lukman, the immediate-past National Vice Chairman for the Northwest region of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, criticized the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC leadership for criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s Monday night national broadcast and claimed that organized labor was now acting like an opposition party.

Several years ago, Lukman, a former director general of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF, collaborated with the NLC.

In reaction to the NLC’s criticism of the presidential broadcast, Lukman claimed that the union had casually disregarded all of the President’s recommendations.

The NLC had criticized the president’s speech as being hollow and “not the panacea Nigerians had hoped for.”

However, Lukman claimed that after reading the NLC’s statement, which was in turn signed by the organization’s President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, one might be led to believe that their main goal in responding was to reject all of the policy recommendations made in the President’s speech in order to provide justification for the NLC’s planned national protest, which will take place on August 2.

Although President Asiwaju Tinubu’s July 31 National Broadcast did not offer solutions to the hardships Nigerians are experiencing, the NLC identified other four issues as reasons. However, Lukman claimed that despite acknowledging these other four issues, the NLC was speaking more in opposition to President Tinubu’s administration politically.

Nothing in the recommendations made in the national address justifies acceptance as a solution to Nigeria’s problems by the NLC because we are a political opposition to President Tinubu’s administration. According to the NLC, fixing refineries, identifying those responsible for subsidy fraud, keeping public commitments made on the minimum wage issue, raising worker pay by the Federal Government, and promising palliatives are the best ways to allete the suffering of Nigerians. Didn’t the national broadcast on July 31 make an effort to address these issues?

All of the recommendations made in President Tinubu’s broadcast are utterly disregarded by the statement. It nearly seems as though the NLC’s statement was drafted before the broadcast and was therefore unaware of any of the suggestions. It was disappointing that the NLC limited its responses to general commentary without referencing the specific issues contained in President Tinubu’s national broadcast. Having served the NLC and being familiar with the tradition of critically and impartially reviewing government policy proposals.

“As Nigerians, we must implore the NLC leadership to rise above the narrow sentiments of playing to the gallery based on some misleadingly flimsy argument of a so-called silver bullet, if you like, silver bullet politics, which is merely egocentric and at odds with the interests of Nigerians, including those of the working class.

When it comes to ensuring that the broader interests of Nigerians are taken into account, there will undoubtedly be gaps in the government’s proposals and implementation challenges, but dismissing them quickly, as the NLC did, is unacceptable and will not bode well for our democracy.

“It is great that President Tinubu feels compelled to address the country given the challenges Nigerians have been suffering since the removal of the fuel subsidy. This just serves to demonstrate that President Asiwaju Tinubu is not delusional and that he is committed to making his government responsive.

