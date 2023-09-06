NEWS

Strike: Nasarawa assembly postpones screening of legislative aides

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Service Commission has postponed the screening of candidates to be appointed legislative aides of its 24 lawmakers.

The date has been shifted from September 6 to 7 following the ongoing two-day warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

This is contained in a statement signed by Muhammed Musa, the

Secretary of the commission, on Tuesday.

The commission, therefore, urged candidates to be appointed as legislative aides to come with original and photocopies of their credentials and two passport photographs.

“In view of this, all honourable members are informed that by this announcement, they are to notify their prospective aides (those they submitted their names for appointments) as personal assistants and special assistants on the one-day shift on the date. The new date is now Thursday, September 7, 2023, by 10:00 a.m. 

“The venue is the office of the chairman, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Service Commission, State Assembly Complex, Lafia. Candidates are expected to come along with original and photocopies of their credentials as well as two passport photographs. The commission sincerely regrets any inconveniences caused by this shift,” the statement explained. 

(NAN)

