Strike: Give Me More Time, Tinubu Begs Labour

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to the organised labour to give him more time to look into their grievances rather than embark on industrial action.

Daily trust report that, The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, disclosed this after leading members of his leadership to brief the president on the outcome of their engagement with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which had declared a nationwide strike action.

The president pleaded that he was new in office and needed time to analyse the difficulties being presented by workers over which he is yet not briefed, the speaker said in response to questions from State House media after the meeting to also introduce new leadership of the House.

Daily trust report that, He claimed that after NARD announced their intention to strike, the House leadership invited them and claimed that they were successful in convincing the union to abandon its plans.

Informing the President of the progress made with the doctors association was the goal of Abbas’ visit to the presidential house on Wednesday, he claimed.

When asked to explain the significance of their two-day meeting, he responded, “Yesterday’s visit was essentially to brief Mr. President on our interaction with National Residents Doctors Association, who we got wind were about to go on strike. We thus invited them and convinced them to abandon that proposal. Following our talks with them, they laid out a number of conditions that we thought we had to communicate with the President. And that’s what prompted me to inform him of our discussions, the agreements we’ve made so far, and any issues they’ve brought up that call for his attention yesterday.

