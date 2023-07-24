Strategic ways fathers can help their children become more confident.

Children’s confidence has a lot to do with their fathers. Fathers can easily build their children’s confidence and can also ruin their children’s confidence easily. Fathers are symbols of authority in their family and their children look up to that. However, they treat their children creates an impact on their lives. It becomes important as a father to help your child who is struggling with low esteem to get better.

Fathers can strategically achieve that by doing the following.

1. Engage your child in conversation more often. Create an opportunity for your child to chat or converse with you. This shouldn’t be left to their mother alone.

The only way most men communicate with their children is by passing instructions and receiving feedback or response from the child. This does not help the child.

Please engage your children in conversation, and discuss work, business, and other things of interest. Encourage them to speak freely as this help them become more confident. The more they speak with you the more confident they are.

2. Don’t overreact when your child makes mistakes. Your child will misbehave and make mistakes from time, do not overreact. Such happens. Correct and encourage them to do better next time.

3. Remind

them of how unique they are, validate them and always reassure them that you believe in them.

4. Play with your children when you are available, this makes them happy and confident.

5. They are entitled to have bad days like every human being. Sometimes they may be moody or experience emotional breakdowns, cut them some slack at that point, and they’ll get better in a short time. Avoid forcing them out of their emotions. They’ll be better by themselves.

6. Ensure they maintain eye contact with you when they are having a conversation with you. This helps boost their esteem and makes them confident.

7. Avoid shutting them up when there is an incident. Give them a fair hearing and allow them to say their part of the story.

8. When you are available hold their hands and go for a walk. Take them along to an organization you are part of once in a while and let them observe how things are done.

9. Master your emotions. Sometimes, their behavior will remind you of part of you that you don’t like. There may be your weak side that you don’t want them to inherit, and here they are showing those traits. Don’t feel frustrated about it; acknowledge it and help them to get better. Remember they inherited it from you.

10. Appreciate them for who they are. You wanted them to be jumping like lions and here they are quite like a lamb. Respect their personality and support them. If you continue to nag and complain about their personality, you make them become inferior and look down on themselves.

11. Make out time to play with them and also engage in activities with them where they will watch and observe you doing things.

12. Show up at their school event and support them when they are participating in any event. Be their number-one fan.

A lot of children should be doing better today but they are confused and lost in their world because of a lack of fatherly support and encouragement. Help your children today to turn out as confident and successful adults in the future.

