“Stop wasting our time” Relationship expert, Blessing CEO calls out men in unending relationships

Popular Nigerian online relationship therapist and marriage activist have recently made a post against men who keep delaying in relationships without having genuine intentions about marriage for it.

Blessing Okoro Nkiruka popularly known as Blessing CEO shared this post on her social media handle where she usually advises women to be wise enough to know when a relationship is not working. In the post she shared, she stated that it was better for these men to save themselves the stress of pretending like they wanted serious relationships when their motives were to play games.

The popular relationship counselor, shared the post with the caption;

“You can save urself some stress if many of you stop pretending like u want a serious relationship many of u want to play game, 4ck and get money, live reckless lives , you want to be married and live a single life pls stop wasting our time..”

