Stop using Police emergency numbers to obtain loans – FCT CP warns

The Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, has warned undisclosed persons to stop using the command’s emergency numbers to obtain loans from loan shark companies.

Garba stated this in a statement by the command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday.

The statement read in part, “the CP enjoins non-state actors who have been engaging the Police emergency lines in their mischievous posts, aimed at misleading members of the public and those submitting same to obtain loans to desist from such.”

Garba said the emergency lines should be used by the citizens of the country for the right purpose.

The CP also warned that those involved in the act of collecting loans with the command’s number would be brought to book.

In his words “deliberate steps will be taken to arrest and prosecute the purveyors of these illegal acts.”

