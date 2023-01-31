Stop Using Peter Obi On Your Poster If You Are Not A Memeber Of The Labour Party – LP Member Warns

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, contestants have been devising all means to garner the support of the electorate. Many contestants have been accused of using the photo of Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to lure people even though they aren’t members of the LP.

In a video shared on Twitter, a member of the Labour Party warned contestants who weren’t in the party to desist from using Obi’s photo on their posters. He said, “Those of you who are using the Labour Party and Peter Obi to put up your poster should stop it.” You cannot put Peter Obi and Pilut PDP on the same poster. Stop it. If you want to join the Labour Party, come and join us. Stop using Peter Obi to catch a cruise. You don’t know the sacrifices that we have made to bring Peter Obi to the level that he is at right now. All of a sudden, you would carry your poster. Ikpeazu I warn you, those of you in Rivers State, I warn you. Those of you in Abuja, I also warn you. “There is one senatorial candidate in Abuja that is catching a cruise using Peter Obi.”

“If you are not in the Labour Party, don’t come and confuse our people.”

Video

Share your thoughts on this information.

Video source: Twitter.

Euphoric (

)