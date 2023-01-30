Stop this rubbish with my name, go get your PVC instead- Kanu Nwankwo denies endorsing Tinubu

A former Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo has released a message to people alleging that he endorsed a presidential candidate for the upcoming election. In a video shared on his official Twitter handle on Friday, the former Super Eagles player explained that he is not a politician and will never tell anyone who to vote for. He referred to the video making rounds online as a fake one aimed at tarnishing his image.

Kanu explained that the viral video was an old clip that was captured in March during a visit to commemorate Tinubu’s 70th birthday. He noted that the presidential candidate of APC was one of the first donors to his foundation when it started. Kanu however debunked the rumors that he was endorsing Tinubu as APC supporters claimed using the video.

Kanu noted that he is not a politician to tell others who to vote for and demanded those spreading the rumors against him not to try to destroy what they cannot destroy. Part of his statement goes: “Stop this rubbish with my name, go get your PVC instead. I have said it and I will say it again, I am not a politician but a footballer. Those spreading fake news that I asked you to vote for somebody are trying to tarnish my image.”

Watch the video here.

News Source: TheCable News

Content created and supplied by: Lilridex (via 50minds

News )

#Stop #rubbish #PVC #Kanu #Nwankwo #denies #endorsing #TinubuStop this rubbish with my name, go get your PVC instead- Kanu Nwankwo denies endorsing Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-30 01:33:12