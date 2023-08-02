“Stop Thinking You Need To Be In A Relationship To Be Happy, Sometimes All You Need Is Money” – Hadiza Abubakar

Yoruba movie actress, Hadiza Abubakar, has used her new Instagram post to reveal what women need apart from relationships. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she disclosed that women should stop thinking they need to be in a relationship to be happy.

She made it known that sometimes all they need is some money. It is true that some women believe that they need money and other material things more than being in a relationship, and that is what she is trying to point out by offering an advice to her fellow women.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “Stop thinking you need to be in a relationship to be happy, sometimes all you need is money.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

