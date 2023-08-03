Stop the videos we are not concerned – Blessing CEO tells Judy Austin

Nigerian relationship counselor, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO took to her social media platform and criticised Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin for posting many videos about him.

The news was shared by Instablog on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

If you recall, Judy Austin was seen in a viral video showering Yul Edochie with praises and some prestigious titles in Igbo language.

She also prayed for endless prosperity and success for her husband.

In a new development, Blessing CEO expressed concerns over Judy’s videos with her man and said the public is not interested.

In her words,

“I don’t know whether the videos are pranks but it’s beginning to annoy me.”

The relationship therapist also added,

“Stop the videos we are not concerned. I’m not saying you shouldn’t come on social media but talk about something else. Talk about your life and your film, not every time Yul Edochie. It is not our business.”

See link to the post below

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cve5whVslmP/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Bismark5 (

)