Stop The Joke About Interim Government, Election Will Take Place, Presidency Assures Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has no intentions to extend his term past May 29, 2023, according to the presidency, which said this on Friday.

This information was released in a statement that Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman, signed, and it’s titled, “Stop the joke about interim government, elections will take place,” reads the message.

The administration made this statement in response to assertions made by several governors who were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Party that Buhari’s insistence on the new currency policy will cause anarchy and will lead to the installation of an interim government.

The charges were refuted by the presidency, which said that discussion of an interim administration was “far off the mark.”

“Those who sell it have nothing to gain but the spread of fear and the arousal of popular animosity toward the federal government.”

It was also said that “it is another hazardous dimension for those who are frightened they may lose their elections.”

According to the presidency, with the current turn of events, there is a lot of pressure on everyone, including the party, its elected officials, candidates, and law enforcement agencies.

The presidency guaranteed Nigerians that the polls would take place on February 25, adding that Tinubu, the APC nominee, will continue to be Buhari’s preferred replacement.

Do you think President Buhari will keep to his words?

