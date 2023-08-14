Stop Soliciting For A Coup In Nigeria – Shehu Sani Appeals To Nigerians

As you may already know, in neighbouring Niger Republic, some members of the presidential guard launched a coup, seizing control of the country from President Mohammed Bazoum. This act has raised tensions in the West African subregion, as pressure is placed on the coupists to relinquish power and return the country to democracy.

Shehu Sani, a former senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has appealed to Nigerians to stop soliciting for the same to happen in the country. He gave this appeal in a message on his social media page.

According to him, although the democracy in Nigeria has its issues, it can still be redeemed.

“Stop soliciting for a coup in Nigeria,” he wrote. “Our democracy can still be redeemed. The struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society can still be won within the context of democracy.”

