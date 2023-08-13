Stop sabotaging my administration else – Fubara warns River’s monarchs, leaders

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has warned some monarchs, opinion leaders and stakeholders in the state to stop all actions that may sabotage his administration’s push to deliver quality projects or have themselves to blame.

Vanguard report that, Fubara particularly warned leaders and people of Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state to desist from disrupting ongoing reconstruction of the Omoku-Egbema Road in in their area or face dire consequences.

The governor said it was unpleasant to hear threats of disruptions on the project from beneficiary communities while speaking to monarchs, opinion leaders, and other significant stakeholders from ONELGA yesterday at Government House in Port Harcourt.

Vanguard report that, Fubara warned the populace not to use his composure to carry out actions against government projects and programmes, according to a statement from Boniface Onyedi, the senior special assistant to the governor for media. Fubara expressed regret that the contractor leaders from the area recommended for the job failed to complete the project after receiving N12.7 billion.

We need to call you to order when a group of people, regardless of the prefix you apply to yourselves, tend to threaten the government, Fubara remarked. Perhaps you are ignorant of state powers.

“I have the ability to overthrow. I don’t need a letter, either. However, how you use your power is crucial. I’m quite resentful that some people seem to think they can take me for granted because I’m so peaceful. You won’t believe what I’ll do to everyone involved if anything bad happens after this.

The governor said that there have been hints of attempts to halt the project, which has already advanced and received N5.2 billion in commitments, and that the people cannot control what the government does with the project.

“I learned about a strategy to derail the contractor. I received a letter of objection from the Ogba Egbema Peoples Forum and another from a law firm asking for the transfer of the Omoku-Egbema Section of the road project from SETRACO to Julius Berger. “I don’t anticipate this from you. I wonder who gave such people such authority, to be so domineering. This project was approved for the benefit of you all. A contractor was suggested by you. The contractor did poorly. We are currently awarding again and providing more cash.

