Stop rigging elections to end coup – Kenneth Okonkwo tells African leaders

According to The Nations Nigeria, Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo has highlighted the reasons behind the prevalence of coups in Africa, particularly in the wake of the recent military ousting of Gabonese President Ali Bongo. Taking to his Instagram account, Okonkwo, who was once the spokesperson for the Labour Party, pointed out that a significant factor contributing to coups is the presence of sit-tight leaders and election rigging.

He emphasized that if organizations like the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) wish to prevent coup attempts across the continent, they should focus on putting an end to the culture of leaders clinging to power and manipulating election processes. Okonkwo highlighted that both sit-tight leaders and election rigging are forms of unconstitutional takeover of power and suggested that addressing these issues could contribute to political stability and prevent military interventions.

His statement draws attention to the importance of transparent and fair democratic processes in maintaining political stability and preventing disruptions like coups.

