Stop Publishing Fake News – AMPON President Arisekola

Mogaji Wole Arisekola, president of the Association of Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria (AMPON), has warned Nigerian fake news publishers to stop their illegal activities, adding that there is no law restricting security authorities from prosecuting individuals who commit crimes.

During a discussion with several journalists in Lagos on Friday, Arisekola, who is also the publisher of Street Journal magazine, called on traditional media organizations to join the campaign against fake news purveyors.

According to Punch, He said: “Fake news is a serious scourge that must be fought head-on in Nigeria, and stakeholders need to work together to change the narrative. More importantly, we call on the government through law enforcement agencies to bring the purveyors of fake news to justice. Irresponsible journalism must be removed from the media space, and social media must also be purged to pave the way for decency and decency.

Gone are the days when people hide behind computers and smartphones to deceive the public with all kinds of information that is not only untrue or fake, but also highly damaging, repugnant, and capable of causing unrest and chaos in the country.

Today, we have the technology to track the originators of fake news wherever they are located. People with negative energy are not fit to practice journalism. Journalists must be balanced in their reporting, investigative, thorough, and unbiased.

On the other hand, those in the press should know that no law restricts security authorities from prosecuting those who cross the line, especially those who lie, deceive, or misinform the public. Journalists should also stop acting as if they were in the era of imperial colonialism or fighting an unpopular apartheid regime. They must be socially responsible while upholding the principles of ethical practice.

This is what I tell social media influencers, content makers, news publishers, and AMPON members. Journalists must be passionate about promoting universal principles of human rights, democracy, justice, fairness, peace, and understanding, as well as enhancing national unity and the public good.”

The Ibadan-born journalist and businessman described the fake news phenomenon as a “modern-day plague,” noting that “if not nipped in the bud, it will probably get worse.” He, therefore, urged Nigerians to be vigilant to ensure that fake news purveyors do not succeed in their quest to sow seeds of confusion, trauma, and chaos.

He added, “For this reason, I appeal to Nigerians not to react knee-jerk to any news, but to seriously scrutinize all information before accepting it as fact.”

