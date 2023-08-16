Stop Praying not to Have Problems. Pray to have Wisdom to Handle Any Problem- Eucharia Anunobi says.

Nollywood veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi has taken to social media to advise people that they should ask God for insight to deal with any challenges that comes their way rather than just praying for them not to come in contact with challenges. Eucharia Anunobi has established herself as not only a successful actress but also an apostle of Christ.

The clergywoman who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking beautiful in her simple outfit, which she complimented with a smile.

Eucharia Anunobi went ahead to tell his fans and followers on the social media platform that they should stop praying not to have problems, but they should pray to have the necessary wisdom to handle any problem or issue that confronts them in their daily activities, adding that everyone born of woman must have problems.

The legendary actress finally backed up her counsel with some scriptures.

Eucharia Anunobi wrote;

“Stop praying not to have problems. Pray rather to have the necessary wisdom to handle any problem or issue that confronts you. For surely everyone born of a woman and on Earth must have problems.”

Here is Eucharia Anunobi’s post below;

