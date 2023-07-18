Stop Praying Father Give Me Or Father Bless Me When You Are Fasting – Oyedepo Reveals

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, has revealed the primary reason for fasting and prayer. He shared this during his sermon at the Covenant Hour of Prayer meeting.

According to him, the primary purpose of prayer and fasting is empowerment. He shared from Isaiah 58, revealing that believers are to fast to loose the bounds of the wicked, to undo the heavy burdens, to free the oppressed and to break every yoke.

“The primary purpose of fasting is empowerment,” he said. “You use the power to loose the bounds of wickedness, to break every yoke, to let the oppressed go free. You become an instrument in the hand of God.”

He explained further from Psalm 63, where David declared that he will seek God early and his soul thirsts for God to see his power and his glory. He explained that you seek God in prayer and fasting to see his power revealed.

“Stop praying Father give me or Father bless me kind of prayers when you are fasting,” he said. “That is not the purpose of fasting.”

Finally, he explained that you could also fast to see a soul saved and established in the faith.

“You can pick one day to say O Lord, this man must be saved. This woman must come to church on Sunday,” he said.

What are your thoughts on this? Share them in the comments. Be blessed.

Click here and skip to 53 minutes of the video to hear the Bishop’s exact words.

LaVictoria (

)