Stop Placing Congratulatory Billboards For Me, Wike Begs Well-Wishers

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has requested members of the public to cease placing lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and other congratulatory advertisements celebrating his appointment as Minister. According to Channels Television, in a statement by his Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, Wike expressed deep appreciation for the support and well-wishes he received from citizens but asked that these displays be discontinued.

The Minister, while acknowledging the overwhelming goodwill from the public, emphasized his commitment to his responsibilities and assisting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in realizing his vision and Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria. Wike’s primary focus lies in contributing to the development and growth of the Federal Capital Territory and the well-being of its residents and the nation as a whole.

He hopes that the public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation, as he aims to work alongside stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria.

Diamond08 (

)