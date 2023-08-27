NEWS

Stop Placing Congratulatory Billboards For Me, Wike Begs Well-Wishers

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has requested members of the public to cease placing lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and other congratulatory advertisements celebrating his appointment as Minister. According to Channels Television, in a statement by his Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, Wike expressed deep appreciation for the support and well-wishes he received from citizens but asked that these displays be discontinued.

The Minister, while acknowledging the overwhelming goodwill from the public, emphasized his commitment to his responsibilities and assisting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in realizing his vision and Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria. Wike’s primary focus lies in contributing to the development and growth of the Federal Capital Territory and the well-being of its residents and the nation as a whole.

He hopes that the public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation, as he aims to work alongside stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria.

Diamond08 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ogun State Alone Was Allocated 3 Ministers While About 8 States Don’t Even Have One Minister-Kenneth Okonkwo laments

8 mins ago

Those Involved in the Muslim-Muslim Ticket will Betray Themselves. The Ticket is God’s Plan- Ayodele

8 mins ago

FCT Minister: Refrain From Placing Congratulatory Billboards In My Honour – Nyesom Wike

19 mins ago

Niger Crisis: Tijjaniyya Urges ECOWAS To Opt For Diplomatic Solution

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button