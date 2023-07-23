Stop Nonsense And Allow The Judiciary To Do Their Work Without Harassment, Tinubu Respond Atiku

According to Vanguard, the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023, general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has sounded the alarm over what he says is a sinister conspiracy to undermine Nigeria’s judiciary and democracy.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) responded last night, calling the alarm outrageous nonsense.

President Bola Tinubu also responded, advising Atiku to allow the judiciary to do their duty without harassment.

Atiku sounded the alarm in Abuja yesterday in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

He explained that since the conclusion of February’s presidential election and the controversy surrounding it, there have been unfortunate developments that saddened many Nigerians. Needless to say, in his opinion, the election that brought the current government into office was the worst in the annals of democratic politics in our country, although it was promised that it would be the best.

He said: Consequently, the result of that election and the arbitrariness of the electoral judge to declare a winner contrary to legal requirements were the reason that Atiku Abubakar, former Vice-President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party and other parties in the election, chose the patriotic route to challenge the outcome of this election.

Our judiciary and the interpretations it has given our laws have been an important building block on our democratic path.

In our laws, the prerequisite for the separation of powers as a guarantee of an independent judiciary is very clear.

The idea behind this concept of an independent judiciary is to protect this branch of government from the unholy brotherhood between its holy members and the rest of society, especially political actors.

But while court hearings on the contentious February 25 election continue, there have been threats from the ruling party aimed at preventing the judiciary from doing its duty of justice.

