Stop Long Grammar, Ask Emefiele To Name Those That Shared Money Under Buhari Govt – Shehu Sani

Former federal legislator Senator Shehu Sani has proposed that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, should be compelled to disclose the identities of individuals who might have embezzled funds during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Sani’s suggestion comes amid reports that Emefiele is presently under the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). It’s worth recalling that Emefiele was suspended on June 10, 2023, by the current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has faced allegations including two charges related to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In addition to these legal issues, Emefiele has faced criticism for certain actions that reportedly contributed to severe hardships experienced by Nigerian citizens during the previous administration of President Buhari.

Responding to the ongoing investigations surrounding the suspended governor of the apex bank, Senator Sani took to his Twitter page to suggest a solution. He proposed that Emefiele should publicly disclose the names of individuals who received funds during the Buhari administration and should also be required to return the shared money. According to Sani, once this step is taken, the complexities and lengthy discussions would become unnecessary.

Sani expressed his viewpoint in a tweet: “The solution to the problem is simply for the ex-CBN Governor to list the names of all those who received money under the Buhari administration and be made to return every cent back to the Government; then, we can make progress. All this ‘long grammar’ is a waste of time.”

