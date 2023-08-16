Stop leaving so much information about your existence on social media, Oyo Police cautions

The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday urged people to stop leaving so much information about their existence on the social media platforms as this could work against them.

Many people are in the habit of posting virtually everything about themselves, including their families, what they are worth, the hotels they lodge, and others on various social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

(Caption): Mr Adebola Hamzat, Oyo State Police Commissioner.

In fact, some are also in the habit of sending their account details when people on social media, especially Twitter, tell them they want to do “giveaway” and some of those in the habit have regretted doing so.

However, apparently based on cases it has received, the state police command cautioned people to desist from revealing many things about themselves on the social media platforms, saying some are in the habit of posting photographs of location of their children’s schools and that of the family as well as the houses they live in.

The command therefore urged the people to always exercise caution when they are on the social media platforms.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by the state police command on the matter:

Osfem (

)