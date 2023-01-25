NEWS

Stop Going To Abeokuta, Obi Taunts Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has told one of his main opponents, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to stop going to Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

In the buildup to his party’s presidential primaries, which he later won, Tinubu went into a tirade, calling out those he perceived were standing in his way, including Governor Dapo Abiodun.

In Abeokuta, Tinubu used the phrases “Emi lokan” and “O lule,” which have since become part of the political vocabulary in Nigeria.

According to the Daily Trust, Tinubu was in the capital of Ogun State on Wednesday as part of his continued campaigning for the February 25 presidential election.

According to Tinubu, the ongoing fuel shortage and the redesigned naira were intended to sabotage this year’s federal elections.

However, addressing Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Obi stated that Tinubu’s advisors should request that he stop travelling to Abeokuta.

“If I had been Tinubu’s advisor, I might have suggested that he stop visiting Abeokuta. The blooper about “Olule,” President Muhammadu Buhari crying on television, “emi lokan,” and other things happened in the same Abeokuta.

Now, he (Tinubu) claims that the lack of fuel is an intentional strategy to rig the elections and seize control. They or they are who?

He could have been speaking with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the petroleum minister in this case, as well as the CBN governor (Godwin Emefiele). He is the same man Tinubu has been pushing to succeed and carry on the good job of.

He remarked, “I believe his advisors should have suggested he avoid travelling to Abeokuta since he consistently gets things wrong there.

