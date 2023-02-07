This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Stop Giving False Alarms, Wike Tackles Abe Magnus

The Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate for governor has been instructed by Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike to quit promoting unfounded concerns before the election.

Speaking on Monday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign’s beginning in the Askari-Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA). The governor claimed that Abe sobbed because he was unable to continue trying to bring the people of Rivers to help him fulfill his dream of becoming governor.

He emphasized that no one had banned political candidates from holding campaign events and made it clear that anyone planning to hold a rally in a public space must follow the law and pay a N5 million non-refundable security cost.

The governor alleged that Abe had a propensity for fabricating incidents, citing a time when the former senator claimed to have been shot but failed to produce supporting medical documentation.

Wike informed Abe that whatever popularity he would experience during the election was not guaranteed by false positives in the media but rather was attained by a consistent level of a direct connection with people.

Before February 25th, he warned residents of Asari-Toru township to anticipate his government to start double the East-West Highway from Emohua to Tema Junction. The governor said that he had kept every promise he had made to the residents of Kalabari when he stood for governor in 2014 and 2015. Wike identified a few of the projects, including the rebuilding of the Marywood Girls’ School, the Abalama sand fill project, and the soon-to-be-opened first phase of the Tans-Kalahari highway project.

Wike urged Nigerians to support Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and other PDP candidates in a campaign for the party’s consolidation team.

