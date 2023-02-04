Stop Fooling Yourself, Northerners Won’t Vote For You, Adebanjo Tells Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked to stop deceiving himself believing that the Northerners will vote for him.

The leader of the pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Saturday, said Tinubu was only fooling himself, saying, Northerners will not vote for him.

Adebanjo advised Tinubu to withdraw his candidacy for his counterpart in Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and save himself from the shame of losing at the polls.

This was said by the leader of Afenifere during the LP’s presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state.

Adebanjo, who was accompanied by Senator Femi Okunronmu, another Afenifere leader, predicted that Tinubu would be let down by the North at the polls.

The leader of Afenifere referred to the LP as the new National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which, in his opinion, would protect Nigerians from the APC’s misrule.

“All those who know Tinubu should inform him, I have always told and I will repeat, the Northerners will not vote for him,” Adebanjo added.

“He (Tinubu) should return home right away and assist Obi because if they succeed in defeating him, he won’t have the courage to return. If he returns now, we will accept him and forgive him.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: The Labour Party is now NADECO. Those of us who are backing Obi are the ones who want good governance, a better Nigeria, and freedom from being held hostage by the ruling class.

“We support Obi, and leaders of the progressive movement support Obi. Those thugs who pose as Yoruba have no affection for the nation. The Yoruba do not steal from other tribes’ property. A Yoruba has been President before.”

