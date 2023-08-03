Stop FG’s palliative fraud, Gov Obaseki backs NLC protest

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has shown his support for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in their nationwide protests against the federal government’ s decision to remove fuel subsidy

According to Vanguard , during the NLC protest, Governor Obaseki addressed the gathered workers and urged organized labor to challenge the federal government’ s approach to distributing palliatives aimed at alleting the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Governor Obaseki emphasized his state’ s friendly stance towards labor and expressed his concern about what he referred to as ” palliative fraud” committed by the federal government. He called on the NLC to demand transparency in the process of providing relief to Nigerians affected by the fuel subsidy removal.

” In Edo state, we stand in solidarity with labor. We must put an end to this palliative fraud orchestrated by the federal government, ” Governor Obaseki stated during the Wednesday protest. He then called upon the NLC to urge the federal government to allocate funds directly to local governments, enabling them to distribute the palliatives themselves.

The governor pointed out that the Federal Government should not be involved in purchasing grains, or awarding contracts for the procurement of palliatives across the 774 local governments in Nigeria. He stressed the need for a more accountable and efficient system to ensure that the relief materials reach those who need them the most.

By aligning with the NLC’ s protest, Governor Obaseki has shown his commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of workers and citizens in Edo State. His call for transparent and accountable distribution of palliatives aims to prevent any misuse of funds and ensure that the relief measures reach the intended beneficiaries without any intermediaries.

The nationwide protests organized by the NLC highlight the widespread concern over the removal of fuel subsidy and its potential impact on the already challenging economic conditions faced by many Nigerians. Governor Obaseki’ s support further strengthens the labor union’ s demand for more equitable and responsible government policies regarding palliative measures.

The removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government has been a contentious issue, with concerns about its implications on the cost of living and the overall economic stability of the country.

As citizens voice their grievances, it becomes increasingly crucial for the government to engage in open dialogue with labor unions and other stakeholders to find ble solutions to the economic challenges faced by the nation.

Governor Obaseki’ s call for local governments to be directly involved in distributing palliatives aims to promote efficiency, transparency, and fairness in the relief distribution process.

This approach seeks to eliminate potential bottlenecks and bureaucratic hindrances, ensuring that the relief reaches those who need it promptly.

The involvement of the NLC and other labor unions in nationwide protests underscores the significance of collective action in driving change and demanding accountability from the government.

As they continue to voice their concerns, it is essential for the federal government to heed their calls and engage in meaningful dialogue to address the pressing issues affecting the welfare of Nigerians.

Source: Vanguard

