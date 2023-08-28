Stop Erecting Congratulatory Billboards For Me, Wike Begs Well-Wishers

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has asked the public to stop erecting billboards and other advertisements praising his appointment as Minister on lamp posts and other public spaces. Wike thanked the people of Nigeria for their support and best wishes, but urged that public shows of affection for him be stopped, according to a statement released by his Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, which was broadcast on Channels Television.

Despite the public’s enormous support, the Minister reaffirmed his dedication to his duties and promised to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu bring Nigeria closer to his vision and the goals of the Renewed Hope programme. Wike’s main priority is improving the lives of FCT people and the country as a whole through his leadership of the territory.

He wants to work with stakeholders to make the Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria stronger, more prosperous, and more united, and he hopes that the public will see things from his point of view and continue to offer their support and collaboration.

