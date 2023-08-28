NEWS

Stop Erecting Congratulatory Billboards For Me, Wike Begs Well-Wishers

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has asked the public to stop erecting billboards and other advertisements praising his appointment as Minister on lamp posts and other public spaces. Wike thanked the people of Nigeria for their support and best wishes, but urged that public shows of affection for him be stopped, according to a statement released by his Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, which was broadcast on Channels Television.

Despite the public’s enormous support, the Minister reaffirmed his dedication to his duties and promised to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu bring Nigeria closer to his vision and the goals of the Renewed Hope programme. Wike’s main priority is improving the lives of FCT people and the country as a whole through his leadership of the territory.

He wants to work with stakeholders to make the Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria stronger, more prosperous, and more united, and he hopes that the public will see things from his point of view and continue to offer their support and collaboration.

Unknown247 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

We want Tinubu to replicate what he did in Lagos across Nigeria: NBA

5 mins ago

The US did not call what happened in Niger a coup, instead they called it an attempted coup- Sarki

11 mins ago

Fact We’re losing 400,000 barrel of oil every day despite contract with Tompolo is worrisome- Nwandu

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Finally Shaibu Caves In Declares Loyalty To Obaseki; Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu to Free Kanu

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button