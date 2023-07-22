Stop Deceiving Yourselves. Your President is Not Doing His Best, He Is Doing his worst – Kelvin Ugwu

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Catholic priest is an influential Catholic priest on a mission in The Gambia sends an important message to Nigerians a recent post on his official Facebook page.

He said, “You guys should stop deceiving yourselves. Your president is not doing his best, he is doing his worst. Your president is clueless. He cannot do good because he is not used to doing good. If he can manipulate himself to rule you, don’t allow yourself to be manipulated to think he has good plans for you.”

He the said, “Get over it and leave the Bible story out of this. How do you even use Moses and Bible to make a side-by-side analysis of a character as dubious and manipulative as your president? Some of you Christians of this era shock me to my bone. And please, when will some of you stop this silly tale of “it is because your candidate did not win???”

