NEWS

Stop Deceiving Yourselves. Your President is Not Doing His Best, He Is Doing his worst – Kelvin Ugwu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 347 1 minute read

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Catholic priest is an influential Catholic priest on a mission in The Gambia sends an important message to Nigerians a recent post on his official Facebook page.

He said, “You guys should stop deceiving yourselves. Your president is not doing his best, he is doing his worst. Your president is clueless. He cannot do good because he is not used to doing good. If he can manipulate himself to rule you, don’t allow yourself to be manipulated to think he has good plans for you.”

He the said, “Get over it and leave the Bible story out of this. How do you even use Moses and Bible to make a side-by-side analysis of a character as dubious and manipulative as your president? Some of you Christians of this era shock me to my bone. And please, when will some of you stop this silly tale of “it is because your candidate did not win???”

PrayerMedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Obi to tribunal: Though not convicted, $460k forfeiture makes Tinubu ineligible to be president,US plans water heater standards, says they will save consumers $11 billion

8 mins ago

Future Husband, If I wait For 3 Months And I Can’t Find You, I Will Use ‘Babalawo’ – Blessing CEO

10 mins ago

Rich Nations Don’t Buy Cars For Their Legislators But Nigeria As A Poor Nation Does That- Freeze

19 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Obi Reiterate Call For Nullification Of Tinubu Election; I am not a cultist – Ex-Edo Speaker, Okiye

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button