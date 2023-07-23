Stop Deceiving Yourselves, Your President Is Not Doing His Best, He Is Doing His Worst- Kelvin Ugwu

The priest criticized the tendency among some individuals to attribute their dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs to the outcome of past elections. He dismissed this explanation as a “silly tale” and encouraged people to address the current issues without dwelling on past grievances. His overall message served as a call for awareness, rational thinking, and an active engagement with the political landscape rather than falling into patterns of blind faith or disillusionment.

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Catholic priest known for his significant influence, is currently on a mission in The Gambia. Recently, he conveyed an important message to Nigerians through a post on his official Facebook page.

In his message, Father Kelvin Ugwu candidly expressed his concerns about the Nigerian president’s performance, asserting that the president’s actions do not represent his best efforts, but rather his worst. According to the priest, the president appears to lack direction and competence, making it difficult for him to undertake positive initiatives. Father Ugwu went on to caution the public against being swayed by manipulation, pointing out that if the president could manipulate his way into power, people should be wary of being manipulated into believing in his good intentions for the nation.

Furthermore, the reverend urged his followers to refrain from using biblical references to justify the president’s actions. He found it puzzling that some Christians would draw parallels between biblical figures like Moses and a leader whom he characterized as dubious and manipulative. Father Ugwu’s passionate appeal seemed to stem from a desire to encourage critical thinking and discernment among his audience, urging them not to lose sight of the present reality by intertwining it with religious narratives.

