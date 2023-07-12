“Stop Dating Ladies who Cannot Afford Basic Things Like Transportation, Data, Food & Cloth” – Ossai Ovie Success.

Former special assistant to Ifeanyi Okowa on Media, Ossai Ovie Success has taken to social media to advise his fellow men that they should avoid going out with women that are unable to cover their transportation, feeding, data subscription and clothing fees which are essential for one’s survival. He gave such advise on Facebook.

Ossai Ovie Success who spoke about such issue through his official Facebook page, urged single men to stop dating ladies who cannot afford basic things like transportation, data, food and clothing, adding that such ladies are not ready for relationship.

Ossai Ovie Success wrote;

“Stop dating ladies who cannot afford basic things like transportation, data, food and cloth. They are not ready for relationship”

Here is Ossai Ovie Success’ post below;

Such advise has also generated lots of reactions on the social media platform, as many took to his comment section to express agreement with his statement.

Recall that Ossai Ovie Success had few hours ago, taken to his official Facebook page to reveal that when a man has true feelings for his girlfriend, making love to her will be the last thing on his mind.

