“Stop Calling Me A Militant” – Asari Dokubo Warns Arise TV Presenter, Rufai Oseni

While speaking about issues of national importance a video shared on Facebook, Niger Delta activist, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, warned popular Arise TV presenter, Mr Rufai Oseni to stop calling him a militant. He said he should address him by his full name and he should not talk about him anyhow.

In the video, Asari Dokubo said: “The Kalabari kingdom’s chief said, “Rufai Oseni, stop calling me a militant. You know my full name, Asari Mujahid Abubakar Dokubo, don’t add militant to it. Don’t talk about me anyhow as you talk to people anyhow.

“Rufai Oseni is just a television broadcaster that has built a life image for himself but he boasts and calls anyone any name. I don’t know how much he receives as salary that is giving him such arrogance. I can also speak the English Rufai Oseni is speaking. If I like, I can become a television broadcaster like him. He should not call me militant again”.

