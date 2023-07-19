Stop Blaming The Devil When You Commit An Offense Or You Made A Mistake – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries International sends an important message to believers a recent video shared to the public. He spoke about why they should stop blaming people for various circumstances they face.

He said, “stop blaming the devil when you commit an offense or you made a mistake. Because Some men will say if not that my wife was no longer the way I married her, I wouldn’t have gone out to look for another woman. Stop shifting blame to the devil when you willingly and consciously did that evil. Stop shifting blame when you are being asked a question. Jesus asked the lame man at the pool, “will you be made whole?” Instead of him replying yes, he was shifting the blame. He was saying Nobody was there to put him in the pool when it is troubled.

So, Satan is blamed for everything evil and while there is a certain sense in which that is true, it fails to take into consideration all the other issues like our own personal responsibilities for our own actions. We should also be ready to take responsibilities. May God help us

Watch The Facebook Video Here (Fast forward to 1 minute 12 seconds).

