Stoning of President: Your plot to cause division b/w Buhari, Asiwaju won’t give you victory

The Presidency last night said that the alleged futile attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to bring division between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not give victory to the main opposition party in the February 25 presidential election.

The PDP’s story that President Buhari was stoned during his official visit to Kano on Monday, according to the Presidency, was intended to smear the President.

This was said in a statement authored by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President for Media and Publicity.

“We have seen false reports of a stone-throwing incident that occurred in the Hotoro neighborhood of Kano on the day of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the city on Monday, an occurrence, even if minor, that should be denounced by all well-meaning residents,” the statement said.

The Kano Road Transport Authority (KAROTA) and thugs hired by a yet-to-be-identified group got into a fight when the President was being treated to a banquet at the Government House, long after he had finished commissioning his projects, according to the facts on the ground as reported by law enforcement agencies.

According to the footage, the stone-throwers who attacked the traffic cops were supported by politicians and people who support terrorism. Violence has no place in a democracy.

“The PDP should take use of the chance provided by electioneering to express their viewpoint in a democracy. Stone-throwing, setting things on fire, and other disruptive behavior, as we are seeing in some of the campaigns, have no place when issues can be resolved dialogue.

“Violence is also bad for society, and political, social, and religious leaders have a responsibility to properly advise the misled youth to avoid the violent road because it is harmful to their own future. According to Vanguard.

“Last but not least, let me stress that the President still commands and is respected in Kano. For those who hold the border closure against him, they must realize that if he had permitted the free-for-all smuggling to continue, there wouldn’t be the 60-70 integrated rice mills in the city today.

