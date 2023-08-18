Swollen Veins on the legs are also known as varicose veins and they are usually caused by poor circulation of blood around the lower extremities. So for that reason, there is need to take some steps to get rid of swollen veins on the legs.

In this article in line with a publication on Medical Today, we are going to have a look at some of the steps you can take to get rid of swollen veins on the legs. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

Home Remedies For Varicose Veins

1. Avoid sitting for protracted period of time. If you are the type of person who often sits down, you should consider standing or moving about more often as that will go a long way in getting rid of the varicose veins because the more blood flow or circulation, the less chances of varicose veins getting severe.

2. Keep the legs elevated most times. Keeping your legs elevated also goes a long in improving the blood circulation around the body. When you place your legs up, it reduces the pressure in the leg veins and gravity will help the blood flow smoothly back to the legs.

3. Exercise often – regular exercise helps blood circulation in the body and also the legs. So you should engage in exercises that help boost blood flow around the legs such as cycling, jogging and many other exercises to boost the circulation of blood around your legs and the lower extremities.

4. Eat more of flavonoids and fiber rich foods because they also contribute in boosting the circulation of blood around the body which also affects the legs. When you eat these fiber rich foods and foods that contain flavonoids often you will end up reducing the varicose veins.

