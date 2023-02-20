This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

States That Won’t Hold Governorship Elections During The 2023 Elections

As of May 29, 2023, when President Muhammadu Buhari’s term ends, 18 hopefuls will be vying to replace him. The date for the senate and presidential elections in 2023 is set for February 25.

Candidates have been making the rounds of the media and dealing with party concerns for some time now. The Electoral Act 2022 will serve as the overall legal framework for the election, as it gives a more solid legal basis for elections and has been the fundamental motivation behind INEC’s promises of transparent voting, results collation, and announcement.

There will not be a governor’s race in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory in the next 2023 election, per the INEC.

States that had their governorship elections at separate periods, including Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun, will be excluded. This is mostly due to judicial decisions that have invalidated elections for governor in the past.

Nonetheless, elections for the State Houses of Assembly will be held in all 36 states.

Elections will not take place in the FCT since it is administered by a minister appointed by the President and is subject to laws established by the National Assembly.

