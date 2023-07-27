NEWS

States left out of Tinubu’s ministerial list revealed

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 377 1 minute read

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu sent the Senate the much-anticipated cabinet list.

Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, presented the list to the Senate.

Despite keeping the list under wraps, it was learned that it was compiled after extensive consultations with members of the ruling APC National Caucus, the Progressive Governors’ Forum, other key party leaders, and important stakeholders.

Indeed, key party leaders close to the President have underlined the importance of nominating patriotic, devoted, and experienced individuals free of baggage.

Also the former state governors, technocrats, and serving presidential personal aides are among those on the ministerial list.

While Nigerians awaited the list, it was expected that Tinubu would choose ministers from throughout the federation.

However, the DAILY POST noted that some states were left from the list of ministerial nominees.

The following are the states:

. Adamawa

. Bayelsa

. Gombe

. Kano

. Kebbi

. Kogi

. Lagos

. Nasarawa

. Osun

. Yobe

11. Zamfara

Umaroo1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 377 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: Sani Reacts After Seeing Niger Citizens Stoning Their Fleeing Politicians

3 mins ago

Outstanding And Impressive Outfits Husband And Wife Can Wear For Their Child Dedication

5 mins ago

Senator Native Styles Ladies Can Slay With Their Husbands Or Boyfriends

19 mins ago

The Man Who Was Solely Responsible for My Ministerial Nomination -Senator Umahi Reveals

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button