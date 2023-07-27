States left out of Tinubu’s ministerial list revealed

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu sent the Senate the much-anticipated cabinet list.

Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, presented the list to the Senate.

Despite keeping the list under wraps, it was learned that it was compiled after extensive consultations with members of the ruling APC National Caucus, the Progressive Governors’ Forum, other key party leaders, and important stakeholders.

Indeed, key party leaders close to the President have underlined the importance of nominating patriotic, devoted, and experienced individuals free of baggage.

Also the former state governors, technocrats, and serving presidential personal aides are among those on the ministerial list.

While Nigerians awaited the list, it was expected that Tinubu would choose ministers from throughout the federation.

However, the DAILY POST noted that some states were left from the list of ministerial nominees.

The following are the states:

. Adamawa

. Bayelsa

. Gombe

. Kano

. Kebbi

. Kogi

. Lagos

. Nasarawa

. Osun

. Yobe

11. Zamfara

