State Polytechnic Gives Reason For Expelling 313 Students

The Academic Council of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of 313 students due to poor academic performance in the first semester of the 2022/2023 academic session.

The withdrawal followed the consideration of the report of the Central Performance Verification Committee of the Academic Council at the Council’s meeting on June 22, 2023, at the 200 Twin Lecture Theatre, Main Campus, Lokoja.

A statement by Omale Oredo, Head of Public Relations and Protocol Unit, on Friday, stated that the withdrawal applies to seventeen (17) departments and twenty-eight (28) programs.

The board, which is headed by the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, disclosed that the decision was part of the determination to maintain high academic standards and create worthy academic ambassadors.

Dr. Usman thanked the Chairman and members of the Central Performance Verification Committee as well as all members of the Academic Council for their continuous support and for maintaining the academic standard.

He urged the Heads of Schools and Heads of Departments and Units to provide reliable leadership in all circumstances.

However, he asked students to make proper use of the facilities available for learning and asked them to respect the law, and avoid all social vices on and off campus.

Source: Punch

