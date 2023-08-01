State of the Nation: Everything Now Lies in the Hands of the Judiciary -Ambassador Okafor

A Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Amuwo Odofin Area of Lagos State and Managing Director of Chabond International Company, Nigeria Limited, Ambassador Charles Chukwuemeka Okafor, has lamented the state of affairs in the country, saying Nigerians have been shortchanged by their leaders regarding the promises made during electioneering campaigns, as things have gone from bad to worse.

In an interview with a national daily, THE SUN, Okafor said that looking at events leading up to the 2023 election and what Nigerians are going through today, they have not learned their lessons. According to him, President Tinubu had promised to continue the same policies as his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

In his words, “Nigerians were hoodwinked. From every indication, they made their choice but they were given the wrong leader. So, everything now lies in the hands of the judiciary to do the right thing by restoring the mandate to the real winner. By the time the judiciary starts removing the wrong people, the people will then be able to enjoy good governance and true democracy.”

