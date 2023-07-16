State of Emergency On Food Security: Sen. Sani Calls for A Change of Approach to Tackling the Issue

Senator shehu sani has voiced reservations about the government’s new strategy to tackle the nation’s food security crisis, particularly in the face of terror and banditry. He expressed his displeasure with the country’s escalating food security crisis, given the incessant killings of farmers and the imposition of tariffs on farming communities by armed bandits.

In a post on twitter about president bola ahmed tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency on food security, the former lawmaker argued that the country will not have food security unless and until the fundamental problems that have caused the food crisis, namely terrorism and banditry, are addressed from the outset. “in a world where farmers are slaughtered by terrorists and farming communities are compelled to pay levies to bandits,” he said.

Beyond that, senator paul ryan said that the new government’s actions are proof that the previous administration’s rice pyramids scheme was a deception and that it swore by the new administration’s policy of closing the nation’s borders to importation, ostensibly to boost local food production. “the declaration of an emergency on food safety exposed the lie about those rice pyramids and the ineffectiveness of closing the land boundaries,” he said.

In a nutshell, the senator’s tweet emphasizes the importance of long-term solutions to the nation’s crisis of hunger as a means of ensuring food security. In the meantime, the majority of nigerians who followed his tweet agreed with his statement on the subject.

