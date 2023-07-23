State House Press Releases Atiku Abubakar’s Failure To Blackmail The Judiciary – Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo is a Nigerian lawyer, columnist and human rights activist. He recently shared a tweet regarding what the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar said. According to report, Atiku Abubakar is not in support with president Bola Tinubu’s victory, so he took his complain to cour believing he will retrieve back his mandate.

Also, it’s no longer a news that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar alledgedly said he won the presidential election in 21 states. Festus Keyamo reacted to his statement on twitter, and it triggered some controversial comments online. Festus Keyamo made a statement his Twitter handle saying;

“State House Press Releases as Atiku Abubakar bid to blackmail the judiciary will fail. We have read the laughable and jejune statement by former vice President and People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”.

Check out the screenshot below.

Festus Keyamo is literally trying to say that Atiku Abubakar did not win the presidential election despite all his claims. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (

)