Stakeholders in APC Warn Tinubu About Lagosianization of Appointments

According to the Leadership paper, certain individuals affiliated with the APC in the South West region have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise caution regarding what appears to be a takeover of all designated positions for the region by politicians from Lagos within the party.

The concerned stakeholders, operating under the banner of South West APC Support Groups (SASG), have claimed that the states in the region are being overlooked in the recent announcements of presidential aides, with only the Lagos faction securing these positions.

Otunba Dele Fulani, the national coordinator of SASG, voiced concern in an official declaration that, if left unaddressed, this pattern could potentially extend to the selection of ministers and board members for government agencies.

Under the heading “Dangers of Lagosizing Southwest,” the stakeholders from the South West region highlighted the instance of the president’s recent appointment of 20 aides, pointing out that a minimum of 13 of them hail from Lagos and are affiliated with its political landscape.

The SASG issued a stern caution that should this trend persist without restraint, it could potentially transform the South West into the initial hotbed of challenges that President Tinubu would have to confront in his role as the party’s leader.

In a heartfelt reminder, the support groups emphasized to President Tinubu the pivotal role that other states in the South West played in his successful ascendancy to the presidency during the 2023 elections.

The stakeholders pointed out that based on the outcome of the presidential election, Ondo, Ekiti, and Oyo outperformed Lagos, highlighting the injustice of allowing Lagos alone to exclusively reap all the advantages that are rightfully intended for the entire region.

The group issued a stern caution to politicians hailing from Lagos, urging them to cease their unjustifiable belief of entitlement to the Tinubu administration, considering their lack of contribution to the president’s success.

In an appeal to Lagos politicians to refrain from placing unnecessary pressure on Tinubu, the SASG implored the president to ensure that all appointments designated for the South West are equitably distributed among the various states within the region.

