SSS summons Fani-Kayode over alleged coup-plot comment

A spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been invited by Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Service (SSS), due to remarks he made on an alleged coup plot.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr. Fani-Kayode both reaffirmed and vowed to honour the SSS’ offer.

Last week, Mr. Fani-Kayode claimed in a tweet that Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, had met in secret with certain active military generals. He claimed that the gathering might be a part of a scheme to undermine the government and prepare the ground for a coup.

The tweet from Mr. Fani-Kayode asks, “Is this meeting part of the larger strategy to sabotage the elections, destabilise the nation, set us on fire, stir chaos and bloodshed, precipitate a coup d’etat, and impose a new and illegitimate order in our beloved country under the auspices of an ING?

The reported covert meeting with Atiku has previously been refuted by the Nigerian Army, which called it “wicked and extremely vicious propaganda.”

Furthermore, it declared allegiance to the government.

Since then, some opposition party leaders have demanded Mr. Fani-Kayode’s arrest for the remark.

Some members of the ruling APC, including incumbent governors, have been speculating about the possibility of fifth columnists plotting to damage the party during the upcoming general elections for a couple of weeks. After the CBN policy caused a shortage of Naira notes, the conspiracy allegation grew louder.

Former aviation minister Mr. Fani-Kayode claimed the SSS ordered him 48 hours to come before them or “worse may happen.”

He added that the secret police had written him a formal letter, but that he had previously declined an invitation extended to him through text message.

He claimed that despite calls for his arrest coming from some Atiku campaign members, the circumstances demonstrate that the SSS was simply going about its business and not acting under any outside influence.

“It is obvious that the DSS was not swayed by Atiku and was just doing out their duty by inviting me to a situation that requires explanation and clarity as well as a comprehensive interrogation. According to premium Times report.

