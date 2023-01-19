A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

SPV Gate: Atiku is not corrupt, he was trying to avoid corruption- Adetokunbo Pearse

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Adetokunbo Pearse has absolved the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar from accusation of corruption levelled against him by the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Recall that the APC called for Atiku’s disqualification and accused him of stealing public funds using companies termed as Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV). The accusation came after Michael Achimugu, who was said to be a former aide of Atiku leaked audio recordings of the corruption allegations against his former boss.

Addressing this on News Central TV, Adetokunbo Pearse said, “take a good look at the video, listen carefully, the summary that Atiku looted the Commonwealth and so on is totally out of context with the video. What the special purpose vehicle was from Atiku’s own voice, it was an attempt to avoid taking donations from companies directly by the political party, by the government so that those companies will not hold the government in blackmail.

Listen carefully, Atiku was clear to explain, so it wasn’t looting or anything, which money, nothing like that. It was companies that wanted to make donations to the government, to the political parties actually. Everybody does that all over the world, according to the law you can make donations.”

“Now in other to avoid commitment directly to those companies, Atiku said don’t pay to us, don’t pay to the party, pay into a company and let the company now if they want to make donations, make donations. He was trying to avoid corruption.

Secondly, listen to the tape, Atiku said because the boy asked him the question, this company do you know it? And he said you know I don’t know these companies, non of them belong to me.

Thirdly, all of these allegations coming out now are just diversionary tactics because Atiku has been investigated from head to toe, all around. So this case cannot even come to court.”

