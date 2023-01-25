NEWS

Sports Haven’t Featured In Presidential Debates & Almost All Nigerians Love Football – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say sports have not featured in the presidential debates

In recent years, various groups have been organizing debates for key political contestants in the country where they expose their political opinions and public policy proposal and others to the general public.

﻿

However, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say sports have not been featured in the presidential debates ahead of the 2023 election that is around the corner

Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying that almost all Nigerians in the country were lovers of football

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below: 

Sports have not featured in the Presidential debates and almost all Nigerians love football.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Vote Credible Candidates-Uba Sani;Ekpa Was Paid $1m To Destroy Obi’s Chances —Ohanaeze

48 mins ago

I am Obidient & I Will Not Vote Atiku -PDP’s Senator Sergius Ogun

53 mins ago

Shettima: Fixation on Tinubu’s health is mischievous – we’re not preparing for Olympics

56 mins ago

I went to the market for my campaign rally, the market women said they wanted to see Obi-Ozigbo

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button