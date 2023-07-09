Sporting CP Most Expensive Sales In History

Sporting CP sold Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea for a fee of €121 million making him the most expensive sale of all time in the clubs’s history. Enzo Fernandez can also be considered as one of the most expensive midfielders of all time. He participated in the 2022 World Cup and was named best young player of the tournament after helping Argentina win the World Cup title.

Enzo formed an impressive midfield trio with Mac Allister and De Paul. The three players were unstoppable during the 2022 World Cup. However, Enzo struggled to perform well at Chelsea last season.

The highly rated midfielder dropped considerably in form and he’s expected to perform well at Chelsea next season. The Blues are also looking to bring in Moises Caicedo to help reinforce their midfield position. Enzo Fernandez could form a midfield partnership with Moises Caicedo next season.

Sporting sold Ugarte to PSG for a fee of €60 million making him their second most expensive sale of all time. Ugarte has been in top form at Sporting and was one of the best defensive midfielders in the world last season.

Sporting CP sold Nunes to Wolves for a fee of €45 million. The Portuguese midfielder has established himself as a first team starter at Wolves and was one of the best players in the premier league last season.

Sporting CP sold Mario to Inter Milan for a fee of €45 million back in 2017. Pedro Porro joined Tottenham Hotspur from Sporting CP for a fee of €40 million.

PSG spent €38 million on signing Nuno Mendes permanently from Sporting CP. Manchester United spent €26 million on signing Nani from Sporting back in 2008.

