Sponsored Protests Cannot Change Your Status as Sacked Governor, APC Taunts Adeleke

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) yesterday advised senator Ademola Adeleke to surrender to the truth of his last Friday’s sack as the governor of the state by virtue of the unequivocal judgment of the state governorship election petition tribunal.

According to an assertion made by the Acting State Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in Osogbo yesterday, the supposed protest by both Adeleke and his party, the People Democratic Party (PDP), “which were improperly organized in some parts of the states yesterday could deteriorate their case as opposed to enhancing it at the appellate court.”

Lawal expressed that it was strange and unbelievable that Adeleke and his party could make the choice of criticizing the legal executive basically in light of the fact that the council judgment didn’t turn out well for them.

The state acting APC chairman said it was disheartening that “the sacked governor, Adeleke, could be cheering and commending his supposing protesters who went out to cause inconvenience and savagery for the occupants of the state in the light of protesting the court judgment that was not in favour of the PDP candidate.”

Lawal implied that his appraisal of the Adeleke-supported protests was an obvious indication that the sacked governor and his party are terrible failures who are feeling that they can prepare the gratuitous opinions of individuals to curry unmerited favor from the court of the public.

The state’s acting APC executive further affirmed that the “Adeleke-supported protests were without impact as there is no nexus between justice and opinion on the grounds that the law will continuously pursue its objectives without the heaven coming down.”

